Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Edina, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,114
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Southdale
21 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,462
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Grandview
8 Units Available
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1166 sqft
Live right on Vernon Ave in central Edina, minutes from shopping districts. Large conference room for meetings, on-site library, lovely courtyard and pool. Apartments have large closets and new renovations.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Last updated June 6 at 03:43pm
Browndale
7 Units Available
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,959
688 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nolan Mains in Edina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
6701 Limerick Lane
6701 Limerick Lane, Edina, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2833 sqft
Amazing Edina Rambler for Rent - Another executive Dreamteam Rental! This luxurious and spacious walkout Edina rambler is nestled on .4 acres, short walk to park and schools.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4529 Bruce Avenue
4529 Bruce Avenue, Edina, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3109 sqft
Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wolfe Park
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,159
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$1,180
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,399
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
White Oaks
1 Unit Available
Elements
4525 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1151 sqft
Beautiful, boutique apartment building in center of Linden Hills. Well-manicured grounds, fitness center, bike storage and underground parking. Large apartment homes have wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5516 Washburn Ave S
5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more! The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edina, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

