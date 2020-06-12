/
3 bedroom apartments
189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edina, MN
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1517 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
6701 Limerick Lane
6701 Limerick Lane, Edina, MN
Amazing Edina Rambler for Rent - Another executive Dreamteam Rental! This luxurious and spacious walkout Edina rambler is nestled on .4 acres, short walk to park and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4905 W 44th St
4905 West 44th Street, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1900 sqft
This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Country Club
1 Unit Available
4529 Bruce Avenue
4529 Bruce Avenue, Edina, MN
Just blocks to 50th & france in the heart of edina! Amazing rental opportunity, quaint charm with modern updates and plenty of room to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
6825 Sally Lane
6825 Sally Lane, Edina, MN
Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! Beautiful Executive Home, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathroom Home in a Great neighborhood in Edina, One level Home, with Full Finished Basement.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5516 Washburn Ave S
5516 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful story and half in popular Armatage neighborhood in SW Minneapolis. Unbeatable location close to Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, local restaurants, parks, transit, and more! The main level offers bright spaces and hardwood floors through-out.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1410 Lake Street Northeast
1410 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
5852 Vincent Avenue South
5852 Vincent Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This newly updated and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
754 8th Avenue South
754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly! Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Northwest Richfield
1 Unit Available
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1789 sqft
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4124 Xenwood Avenue S
4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Armatage
1 Unit Available
2206 W 56th Street
2206 West 56th Street, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1862 sqft
Just move-in and relax! Enjoy all this area has to offer. Low maintenance living in Armatage neighborhood of SW Minneapolis! 4 Bedrooms: 2 on main, 2 in lower, with main level AND lower level family rooms, ATTACHED 1 car garage plus street parking.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Street Northeast
1408 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Edina
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Cedar Isles - Dean
42 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$5,675
2033 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
