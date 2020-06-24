Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

7705 Glasgow Dr Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4Br/2Ba Walk-Out Rambler w/Hardwd Flrs, 3-Car Garage on a Serene 1/2 Acre Lot in Edina! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!



Located off W 78th St & E Bush Lake Rd in Edina. This 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler is on a 1/2 acre lot with scenic views of the backyard and pond, and is within the top rated Edina school district.



This single family rambler features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room, formal dining room and two bedrooms including the Master Bedroom, which features a private balcony overlooking the backyard. A large deck extends off the galley kitchen and offers a great opportunity for grilling & lounging in the sun. The lower level walkout boasts a large rec room with and an additional two bedrooms. Three-car detached garage plus additional storage and laundry are included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE3246428)