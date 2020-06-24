All apartments in Edina
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7705 Glasgow Dr

7705 Glasgow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7705 Glasgow Drive, Edina, MN 55439
Dewey Hill

Amenities

7705 Glasgow Dr Available 06/01/20 Spacious 4Br/2Ba Walk-Out Rambler w/Hardwd Flrs, 3-Car Garage on a Serene 1/2 Acre Lot in Edina! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located off W 78th St & E Bush Lake Rd in Edina. This 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler is on a 1/2 acre lot with scenic views of the backyard and pond, and is within the top rated Edina school district.

This single family rambler features an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room, formal dining room and two bedrooms including the Master Bedroom, which features a private balcony overlooking the backyard. A large deck extends off the galley kitchen and offers a great opportunity for grilling & lounging in the sun. The lower level walkout boasts a large rec room with and an additional two bedrooms. Three-car detached garage plus additional storage and laundry are included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE3246428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have any available units?
7705 Glasgow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7705 Glasgow Dr have?
Some of 7705 Glasgow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Glasgow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Glasgow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Glasgow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7705 Glasgow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7705 Glasgow Dr offers parking.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Glasgow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have a pool?
No, 7705 Glasgow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have accessible units?
No, 7705 Glasgow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Glasgow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 Glasgow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 Glasgow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
