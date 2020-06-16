7 Edina Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now!



You will fall in love with this charming home in Edina!



This home is in a can't be beat prime location, just a short walk to 50th and France, close to parks, golf, bike trails, dining, shopping, and entertainment!



The kitchen features beautiful white cabinetry, granite countertops, and a cute breakfast nook. This home also has gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of charm.



The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a deck off of the master bedroom, perfect for your morning coffee!



Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) per pet and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available NOW

One-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing