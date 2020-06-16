All apartments in Edina
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

7 Edina Ct

7 Edina Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Edina Court, Edina, MN 55424
Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!

You will fall in love with this charming home in Edina!

This home is in a can't be beat prime location, just a short walk to 50th and France, close to parks, golf, bike trails, dining, shopping, and entertainment!

The kitchen features beautiful white cabinetry, granite countertops, and a cute breakfast nook. This home also has gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of charm.

The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a deck off of the master bedroom, perfect for your morning coffee!

Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) per pet and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Edina Ct have any available units?
7 Edina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7 Edina Ct have?
Some of 7 Edina Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Edina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Edina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Edina Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Edina Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7 Edina Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7 Edina Ct offers parking.
Does 7 Edina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Edina Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Edina Ct have a pool?
No, 7 Edina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7 Edina Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Edina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Edina Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Edina Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Edina Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Edina Ct has units with air conditioning.
