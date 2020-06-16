7 Edina Ct

Amenities
Available Now!
You will fall in love with this charming home in Edina!
This home is in a can't be beat prime location, just a short walk to 50th and France, close to parks, golf, bike trails, dining, shopping, and entertainment!
The kitchen features beautiful white cabinetry, granite countertops, and a cute breakfast nook. This home also has gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of charm.
The upper level has three good-sized bedrooms, with a deck off of the master bedroom, perfect for your morning coffee!
Bring your pets! Pet policy: Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $200 (refundable) per pet and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
One-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing