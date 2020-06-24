All apartments in Edina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6605 Kenney Pl

6605 Kenney Place · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Kenney Place, Edina, MN 55439
Brookview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6605 Kenney Pl Available 04/02/19 - Pet-Friendly! MUST SEE! Well cared for 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car heated garage in Edina with recently renovated kitchen. Home has large bedrooms, an open floor plan, lots of windows, and a private deck with hot tub and view of the pond. The master suite has a private bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Seller willing to convert main level sunroom into 4th bedroom for desiring buyer. Beautiful neighborhood with the home being located on a cul-de-sac just a block from the park. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Kenney Pl have any available units?
6605 Kenney Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6605 Kenney Pl have?
Some of 6605 Kenney Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Kenney Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Kenney Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Kenney Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Kenney Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Kenney Pl offers parking.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Kenney Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl have a pool?
No, 6605 Kenney Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl have accessible units?
No, 6605 Kenney Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6605 Kenney Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Kenney Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Kenney Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
