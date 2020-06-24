Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

6605 Kenney Pl Available 04/02/19 - Pet-Friendly! MUST SEE! Well cared for 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car heated garage in Edina with recently renovated kitchen. Home has large bedrooms, an open floor plan, lots of windows, and a private deck with hot tub and view of the pond. The master suite has a private bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Seller willing to convert main level sunroom into 4th bedroom for desiring buyer. Beautiful neighborhood with the home being located on a cul-de-sac just a block from the park. Don't miss this opportunity!



Listing Courtesy of Re/Max Results for $489,000



(RLNE4650151)