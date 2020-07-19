All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 6416 Wilryan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6416 Wilryan Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:56 PM

6416 Wilryan Avenue

6416 Wilryan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6416 Wilryan Avenue, Edina, MN 55439
Normandale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Edina location with a great yard for the kids, spacious outdoor deck and comfy 3 season porch for you! Located on a quiet street, you will enjoy the casual style of this 4 bedroom 2 bath rambler consisting of over 2500 square. ft. This home is available for showings now, call to schedule yours!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have any available units?
6416 Wilryan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
Is 6416 Wilryan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Wilryan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Wilryan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6416 Wilryan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue offer parking?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have a pool?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Wilryan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 Wilryan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with GaragesEdina Apartments with Parking
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MN
Lakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthdalePromenade
Londonderry

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities