Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6325 Peacedale Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

6325 Peacedale Ave

6325 Peacedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6325 Peacedale Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Pamela Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Edina Single Family Home, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car garage, Large Back Yard - This Edina home is available Now, its in great condition and the pictures were just taken. The home has a newly re finished deck. The home is also getting all new windows and a new refinished master bath.

Walking into the Split level home you will walk upstairs to find a large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Off the living room you will find a dining area and a large kitchen.

Up another small set of stairs you will find all 3 bedrooms including master and another full bath.

Downstairs you will find a large living room with another fireplace, a laundry room and storage under the stairs. The two car garage is attached to the home.

As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn and snow as well as all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5021096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have any available units?
6325 Peacedale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6325 Peacedale Ave have?
Some of 6325 Peacedale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 Peacedale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6325 Peacedale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 Peacedale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 Peacedale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6325 Peacedale Ave offers parking.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 Peacedale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have a pool?
No, 6325 Peacedale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have accessible units?
No, 6325 Peacedale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6325 Peacedale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 Peacedale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 Peacedale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
