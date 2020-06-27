6325 Peacedale Ave

Amenities

Edina Single Family Home, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car garage, Large Back Yard - This Edina home is available Now, its in great condition and the pictures were just taken. The home has a newly re finished deck. The home is also getting all new windows and a new refinished master bath.



Walking into the Split level home you will walk upstairs to find a large living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Off the living room you will find a dining area and a large kitchen.



Up another small set of stairs you will find all 3 bedrooms including master and another full bath.



Downstairs you will find a large living room with another fireplace, a laundry room and storage under the stairs. The two car garage is attached to the home.



As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn and snow as well as all utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5021096)