5904 Chowen Avenue S

Charming 3-bed, 2-bath single-family home located in the Edina School District with beautiful hardwood floors throughout now available! This home features a spacious and open living area and dining room with lots of windows. All three bedrooms are upstairs, while the kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Finished basement with new carpeting and ample storage space. Conveniently located two blocks from Chowen Park and easy access to 50th & France, Hwy 62, I-494 and MSP Airport. Amenities include an attached 1-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, dehumidifier, water softener and a large fenced-in backyard! Security Deposit: $2,250. Small pets are permitted with additional fees. No Smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!