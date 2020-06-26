All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 5904 Chowen Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5904 Chowen Avenue S
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:35 PM

5904 Chowen Avenue S

5904 Chowen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5904 Chowen Avenue South, Edina, MN 55410
Chowen Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3-bed, 2-bath single-family home located in the Edina School District with beautiful hardwood floors throughout now available! This home features a spacious and open living area and dining room with lots of windows. All three bedrooms are upstairs, while the kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets. Finished basement with new carpeting and ample storage space. Conveniently located two blocks from Chowen Park and easy access to 50th & France, Hwy 62, I-494 and MSP Airport. Amenities include an attached 1-car garage, central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, dehumidifier, water softener and a large fenced-in backyard! Security Deposit: $2,250. Small pets are permitted with additional fees. No Smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have any available units?
5904 Chowen Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have?
Some of 5904 Chowen Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Chowen Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Chowen Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Chowen Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5904 Chowen Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 Chowen Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5904 Chowen Avenue S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities