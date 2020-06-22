5521 Halifax Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym garage pet friendly

This immaculate home invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful original hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Spacious corner dining room with large windows, recessed oval ceiling and glass sliding doors that lead out to patio and fully fenced backyard equipped with a gazebo. Other special highlights include recently renovated kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop, SS appliances, island with seating, plenty of cabinet space, 3 bedrooms all on one level, large closets with custom shelving, stacked stone gas fireplace, skylights, chic lighting fixtures, large mudroom with laundry and built-in cabinets. Oversized two car garage with gym area. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. App fee $55/adult.