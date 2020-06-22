All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 5521 Halifax Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5521 Halifax Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5521 Halifax Lane

5521 Halifax Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5521 Halifax Lane, Edina, MN 55424
Minnehaha

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
garage
pet friendly
This immaculate home invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful original hardwood floors and plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Spacious corner dining room with large windows, recessed oval ceiling and glass sliding doors that lead out to patio and fully fenced backyard equipped with a gazebo. Other special highlights include recently renovated kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop, SS appliances, island with seating, plenty of cabinet space, 3 bedrooms all on one level, large closets with custom shelving, stacked stone gas fireplace, skylights, chic lighting fixtures, large mudroom with laundry and built-in cabinets. Oversized two car garage with gym area. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. App fee $55/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Halifax Lane have any available units?
5521 Halifax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5521 Halifax Lane have?
Some of 5521 Halifax Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Halifax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Halifax Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Halifax Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 Halifax Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Halifax Lane does offer parking.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Halifax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane have a pool?
No, 5521 Halifax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane have accessible units?
No, 5521 Halifax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Halifax Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Halifax Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Halifax Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities