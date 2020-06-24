All apartments in Edina
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

5005 Bedford Ave

5005 Bedford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Bedford Avenue, Edina, MN 55436
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Available 6/1/20

Visit www.tchomerental.com to view a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.

You will be in awe as you step into this gorgeous home available June 1st, 2020, in Edina! The woodwork in this home is absolutely beautiful! The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cupboard space. The formal living room/dining room has amazing hardwood floors and fireplace.

There is a bonus family room on the main level with fireplace and built-ins, and more gorgeous hardwood flooring.

The lower level offers the third bedroom with a private 3/4 bath.

You won't want to miss this beautiful home!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available 6/1/20
Two-car tuck under garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Bedford Ave have any available units?
5005 Bedford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5005 Bedford Ave have?
Some of 5005 Bedford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Bedford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Bedford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Bedford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Bedford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Bedford Ave offers parking.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Bedford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave have a pool?
No, 5005 Bedford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave have accessible units?
No, 5005 Bedford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Bedford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Bedford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5005 Bedford Ave has units with air conditioning.
