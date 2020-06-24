5005 Bedford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

Visit www.tchomerental.com to view a video tour or to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing.



You will be in awe as you step into this gorgeous home available June 1st, 2020, in Edina! The woodwork in this home is absolutely beautiful! The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cupboard space. The formal living room/dining room has amazing hardwood floors and fireplace.



There is a bonus family room on the main level with fireplace and built-ins, and more gorgeous hardwood flooring.



The lower level offers the third bedroom with a private 3/4 bath.



You won't want to miss this beautiful home!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Sorry, no pets

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available 6/1/20

Two-car tuck under garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult