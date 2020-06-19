4905 W 44th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard. Available July 6th or later this home has tons of great features including:



~ Open and spacious floor plan

~ Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings

~ Plenty of natural light

~ Large living room and a full dining room



~ Big galley kitchen w/adjacent deck overlooking the back yard

~ 3 bedrooms on the the upper level

~ Nice master suite



~ Unfinished lower level is clean w/tall ceilings, plenty of use options

~ Attached over-sized two car garage



~~~~ Outstanding location close to the Lakes, golf courses, parks, 50th & France shopping/estaurants and easy access to highway 100.



Edina school district.



Lawn care & snow removal included in rent.



Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/$50 monthly pet fee.~~~~

PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO STREET PARKING/MAXIMUM 2 VEHICLES ALLOWED ON PROPERTY~~~~

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.

~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.

~ Not section 8 approved.

~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.

~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.



Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.



This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.