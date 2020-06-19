4905 W 44th St

All apartments in Edina
Location

4905 West 44th Street, Edina, MN 55424
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard. Available July 6th or later this home has tons of great features including:

~ Open and spacious floor plan
~ Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings
~ Plenty of natural light
~ Large living room and a full dining room

~ Big galley kitchen w/adjacent deck overlooking the back yard
~ 3 bedrooms on the the upper level
~ Nice master suite

~ Unfinished lower level is clean w/tall ceilings, plenty of use options
~ Attached over-sized two car garage

~~~~ Outstanding location close to the Lakes, golf courses, parks, 50th & France shopping/estaurants and easy access to highway 100.

Edina school district.

Lawn care & snow removal included in rent.

Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/$50 monthly pet fee.~~~~
PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO STREET PARKING/MAXIMUM 2 VEHICLES ALLOWED ON PROPERTY~~~~
MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.
~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.
~ Not section 8 approved.
~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.
~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.

Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.

This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 W 44th St have any available units?
4905 W 44th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4905 W 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
4905 W 44th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 W 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 4905 W 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4905 W 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 4905 W 44th St does offer parking.
Does 4905 W 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 W 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 W 44th St have a pool?
No, 4905 W 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 4905 W 44th St have accessible units?
No, 4905 W 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 W 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 W 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 W 44th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4905 W 44th St does not have units with air conditioning.
