4905 W 44th St

Amenities
This superb side by side duplex sits on a private end lot with mature trees and a pristine yard. Available July 6th or later this home has tons of great features including:
~ Open and spacious floor plan
~ Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings
~ Plenty of natural light
~ Large living room and a full dining room
~ Big galley kitchen w/adjacent deck overlooking the back yard
~ 3 bedrooms on the the upper level
~ Nice master suite
~ Unfinished lower level is clean w/tall ceilings, plenty of use options
~ Attached over-sized two car garage
~~~~ Outstanding location close to the Lakes, golf courses, parks, 50th & France shopping/estaurants and easy access to highway 100.
Edina school district.
Lawn care & snow removal included in rent.
Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/$50 monthly pet fee.~~~~
PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO STREET PARKING/MAXIMUM 2 VEHICLES ALLOWED ON PROPERTY~~~~
MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.
~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.
~ Not section 8 approved.
~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.
~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.
This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.