All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 4502 Edina Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4502 Edina Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:14 PM

4502 Edina Boulevard

4502 Edina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4502 Edina Boulevard, Edina, MN 55424
Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful English Tudor home sits in the Edina Country Club neighborhood and has everything you could want! Oversized and open rooms along with the updated kitchen make this home a fabulous space for entertaining. Easy flow of the house makes great use of the space for you to live in! 4 bedrooms and a fully finished in-law suite make the 2nd floor of the home a lovely space for everyone. The in-law suite is complete with a kitchenette, full bathroom and laundry- making a great space for guests, in-laws, nannies, or even that college student returning for the summer! And the 3rd floor of the home boasts 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom! And the basement gives you incredible play space with the hockey rink! This home has a 3 car garage, w the Tesla charging ports already installed! And the exterior spaces of the home won't disappoint either- featuring a new stone patio! This home is a must see- a very thoughtful and well detailed home- situated in the ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have any available units?
4502 Edina Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4502 Edina Boulevard have?
Some of 4502 Edina Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Edina Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Edina Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Edina Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Edina Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Edina Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Edina Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4502 Edina Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4502 Edina Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Edina Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Edina Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4502 Edina Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities