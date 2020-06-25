4502 Edina Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

This beautiful English Tudor home sits in the Edina Country Club neighborhood and has everything you could want! Oversized and open rooms along with the updated kitchen make this home a fabulous space for entertaining. Easy flow of the house makes great use of the space for you to live in! 4 bedrooms and a fully finished in-law suite make the 2nd floor of the home a lovely space for everyone. The in-law suite is complete with a kitchenette, full bathroom and laundry- making a great space for guests, in-laws, nannies, or even that college student returning for the summer! And the 3rd floor of the home boasts 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom! And the basement gives you incredible play space with the hockey rink! This home has a 3 car garage, w the Tesla charging ports already installed! And the exterior spaces of the home won't disappoint either- featuring a new stone patio! This home is a must see- a very thoughtful and well detailed home- situated in the ideal location!