All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 9017 Terra Verde Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
9017 Terra Verde Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

9017 Terra Verde Trail

9017 Terra Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9017 Terra Verde Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
9017 Terra Verde Trail Available 05/01/20 End unit townhome in Eden Prairie *2Bed*1.5Bath Available May 1 - End Unit townhome in Eden Prairie. MAIN LEVEL- large living room with gas fireplace and informal dining area of kitchen. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet. One other large bedroom and full bath. There is also a loft which can be used for an office. Laundry facilities also on this level. Includes: Water/Sewer, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Care. No pets allowed. Available May 1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4297427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have any available units?
9017 Terra Verde Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 9017 Terra Verde Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Terra Verde Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Terra Verde Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail offer parking?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have a pool?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have accessible units?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9017 Terra Verde Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9017 Terra Verde Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities