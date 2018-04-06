Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

9017 Terra Verde Trail Available 05/01/20 End unit townhome in Eden Prairie *2Bed*1.5Bath Available May 1 - End Unit townhome in Eden Prairie. MAIN LEVEL- large living room with gas fireplace and informal dining area of kitchen. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Half bath also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom with large walk-in closet. One other large bedroom and full bath. There is also a loft which can be used for an office. Laundry facilities also on this level. Includes: Water/Sewer, Trash, and Snow/Lawn Care. No pets allowed. Available May 1



No Pets Allowed



