8467 Cortland Rd.

Updated townhome in Eden Prairie - Property Id: 279231
Updated 2 bedroom + den townhome in Eden Prairie on abutting Purgatory creek, bike and running trails. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and both baths, gas fireplace in living room, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, 9 ft ceilings. Central air and heat. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. 1st floor washer and dryer. Bedrooms with walk in closets. One car garage included with extra driveway parking available.
Located within 5 min drive of grocery stores, shopping, post office, schools, and freeway. Despite this it is very quiet and in a well maintained and safe neighborhood.
Rent INCLUDES over 100 cable TV channels and 100mps internet, heat, water, trash, recycling, snow removal, landscaping and gas. Tenant only pays electrical!
Available immediately
Turn key and ready to MOVE IN TODAY!
No Dogs Allowed
