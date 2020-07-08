All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

8467 Cortland Rd.

8467 Cortland Road · No Longer Available
Location

8467 Cortland Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Updated townhome in Eden Prairie - Property Id: 279231

Updated 2 bedroom + den townhome in Eden Prairie on abutting Purgatory creek, bike and running trails. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and both baths, gas fireplace in living room, updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, 9 ft ceilings. Central air and heat. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. 1st floor washer and dryer. Bedrooms with walk in closets. One car garage included with extra driveway parking available.
Located within 5 min drive of grocery stores, shopping, post office, schools, and freeway. Despite this it is very quiet and in a well maintained and safe neighborhood.
Rent INCLUDES over 100 cable TV channels and 100mps internet, heat, water, trash, recycling, snow removal, landscaping and gas. Tenant only pays electrical!
Available immediately
Turn key and ready to MOVE IN TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279231
Property Id 279231

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8467 Cortland Rd. have any available units?
8467 Cortland Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8467 Cortland Rd. have?
Some of 8467 Cortland Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8467 Cortland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8467 Cortland Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 Cortland Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8467 Cortland Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8467 Cortland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 8467 Cortland Rd. offers parking.
Does 8467 Cortland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8467 Cortland Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 Cortland Rd. have a pool?
No, 8467 Cortland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8467 Cortland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8467 Cortland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 Cortland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8467 Cortland Rd. has units with dishwashers.

