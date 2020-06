Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Timber Lakes home! Located just blocks from the private neighborhood access to Lake Mitchell. This home boasts vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and more! Upper level features a large owners suite with double vanity bath and walk in closet. Enjoy the private flat backyard with shed. Clean to show & ready for possession on Nov 1