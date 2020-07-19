All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie, MN
6890 Ticonderoga Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6890 Ticonderoga Trail

6890 Ticonderoga Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6890 Ticonderoga Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Eden Prairie SFH is available for a late Dec or January move in. The home is a corner lot with a spacious yard bordering Purgatory Creek.

Walking into the home on the main level you will find the living, dining and walk through kitchen, Off the dining area you have a spacious deck with amazing views.

Through the kitchen is a Den or office (could be used as a bedroom/no closet) which has an entry to the hallway as well as kitchen. The main level you will also find two bedrooms and a full bath.

Downstairs you have a family room with gas fireplace and bar area. There is a walk out to the back yard as well as the 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath.

Downstairs you will find a large storage room, and the home has a two car garage. As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn/snow and all utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have any available units?
6890 Ticonderoga Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have?
Some of 6890 Ticonderoga Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6890 Ticonderoga Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6890 Ticonderoga Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6890 Ticonderoga Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail offers parking.
Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have a pool?
No, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have accessible units?
No, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6890 Ticonderoga Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6890 Ticonderoga Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

