6890 Ticonderoga Trail

This Eden Prairie SFH is available for a late Dec or January move in. The home is a corner lot with a spacious yard bordering Purgatory Creek.



Walking into the home on the main level you will find the living, dining and walk through kitchen, Off the dining area you have a spacious deck with amazing views.



Through the kitchen is a Den or office (could be used as a bedroom/no closet) which has an entry to the hallway as well as kitchen. The main level you will also find two bedrooms and a full bath.



Downstairs you have a family room with gas fireplace and bar area. There is a walk out to the back yard as well as the 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath.



Downstairs you will find a large storage room, and the home has a two car garage. As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn/snow and all utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/11/19



