18129 W 82nd St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

18129 W 82nd St

18129 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

18129 West 82nd Street, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Excellent Eden Prairie two story listing conveniently located off Dell Rd. This three bed three bath home has a finished basement and is available now. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Dogs or cats with ownerâs approval and additional 500/250 pet deposit. $250 is nonrefundable. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER. PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. One time $150 leasing administration fee, $7 processing fee and first months rent due upon approval. Security deposit is one month's rent. Renters Insurance is required at this property. The owner of the property is not participating in the section 8 program. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older at renterswarehouse.com under the tenants tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18129 W 82nd St have any available units?
18129 W 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 18129 W 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
18129 W 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18129 W 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 18129 W 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 18129 W 82nd St offer parking?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 18129 W 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18129 W 82nd St have a pool?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 18129 W 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 18129 W 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18129 W 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18129 W 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

