18129 W 82nd St

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8

PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Excellent Eden Prairie two story listing conveniently located off Dell Rd. This three bed three bath home has a finished basement and is available now. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Dogs or cats with ownerâs approval and additional 500/250 pet deposit. $250 is nonrefundable. APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT RENTERSWAREHOUSE.COM $55 PER PERSON 18 AND OLDER. PLEASE BOOK YOUR SHOWING ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. One time $150 leasing administration fee, $7 processing fee and first months rent due upon approval. Security deposit is one month's rent. Renters Insurance is required at this property. The owner of the property is not participating in the section 8 program. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older at renterswarehouse.com under the tenants tab.