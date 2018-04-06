All apartments in Eden Prairie
13570 Technology Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

13570 Technology Drive

13570 Technology Drive · (763) 607-4135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13570 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
racquetball court
garage
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
$1350 - 1 bed/1 bath condo, Eden Prairie, MN - Property Id: 77615

$1350/month. Exceptionally beautiful Condo (1bed & 1 bath) in Eden Prairie at South West Condominiums.

Move in ready!! New carpet and fresh paint and newer kitchen stainless steal appliances!! Highly sought after Southwest Station. Light and bright in every room with large windows and lovely views. Fabulous open layout, fantastic kitchen, large walk-in closet.

You can also enjoy many fabulous amenities including a gym, party room, basketball, racquetball, sauna, outdoor volleyball, picnic areas and so much more!

Unit features
Secure building
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Garage parking
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77615
Property Id 77615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13570 Technology Drive have any available units?
13570 Technology Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13570 Technology Drive have?
Some of 13570 Technology Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13570 Technology Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13570 Technology Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13570 Technology Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13570 Technology Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 13570 Technology Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13570 Technology Drive does offer parking.
Does 13570 Technology Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13570 Technology Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13570 Technology Drive have a pool?
No, 13570 Technology Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13570 Technology Drive have accessible units?
No, 13570 Technology Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13570 Technology Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13570 Technology Drive has units with dishwashers.
