13570 Technology Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking racquetball court garage internet access sauna volleyball court

$1350 - 1 bed/1 bath condo, Eden Prairie, MN - Property Id: 77615



$1350/month. Exceptionally beautiful Condo (1bed & 1 bath) in Eden Prairie at South West Condominiums.



Move in ready!! New carpet and fresh paint and newer kitchen stainless steal appliances!! Highly sought after Southwest Station. Light and bright in every room with large windows and lovely views. Fabulous open layout, fantastic kitchen, large walk-in closet.



You can also enjoy many fabulous amenities including a gym, party room, basketball, racquetball, sauna, outdoor volleyball, picnic areas and so much more!



No Pets Allowed



