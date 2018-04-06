13570 Technology Drive

Amenities
$1350 - 1 bed/1 bath condo, Eden Prairie, MN - Property Id: 77615
$1350/month. Exceptionally beautiful Condo (1bed & 1 bath) in Eden Prairie at South West Condominiums.
Move in ready!! New carpet and fresh paint and newer kitchen stainless steal appliances!! Highly sought after Southwest Station. Light and bright in every room with large windows and lovely views. Fabulous open layout, fantastic kitchen, large walk-in closet.
You can also enjoy many fabulous amenities including a gym, party room, basketball, racquetball, sauna, outdoor volleyball, picnic areas and so much more!
Unit features
Secure building
Cable ready
Microwave
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Garage parking
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77615
No Pets Allowed
