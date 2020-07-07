11169 Kinsley Street

Amenities
Hurry, this one won't last long. Beautiful Town home features an open floor plan, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Large Bedrooms with walk-in closet in master and large closet in 2nd bedroom. Beautiful full bath with separate shower/tub and 2 basin sink. Underground heated 2 car garage, washer/dryer in unit. Pets are negotiable. $55 application fee per adult; one time $150 admin fee upon accepted application, and $7 monthly management fee. Copy and paste the following link to schedule your showing today!! https://showmojo.com/l/f5845b20ae