All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 11169 Kinsley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
11169 Kinsley Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11169 Kinsley Street

11169 Kinsley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

11169 Kinsley Street, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Hurry, this one won't last long. Beautiful Town home features an open floor plan, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Large Bedrooms with walk-in closet in master and large closet in 2nd bedroom. Beautiful full bath with separate shower/tub and 2 basin sink. Underground heated 2 car garage, washer/dryer in unit. Pets are negotiable. $55 application fee per adult; one time $150 admin fee upon accepted application, and $7 monthly management fee. Copy and paste the following link to schedule your showing today!! https://showmojo.com/l/f5845b20ae

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11169 Kinsley Street have any available units?
11169 Kinsley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 11169 Kinsley Street have?
Some of 11169 Kinsley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11169 Kinsley Street currently offering any rent specials?
11169 Kinsley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11169 Kinsley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11169 Kinsley Street is pet friendly.
Does 11169 Kinsley Street offer parking?
Yes, 11169 Kinsley Street offers parking.
Does 11169 Kinsley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11169 Kinsley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11169 Kinsley Street have a pool?
No, 11169 Kinsley Street does not have a pool.
Does 11169 Kinsley Street have accessible units?
No, 11169 Kinsley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11169 Kinsley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11169 Kinsley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities