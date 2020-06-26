10124 Kiersten Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



BEST HOME IN PRICE RANGE by a long shot!! Just a short walk to Homeward Hills Park! Fantastic Rambler with spacious kitchen, open floor plan, and dramatic vaulted ceilings, that open this home to an abundance of natural sunlight. Beautiful private backyard is perfect for pets and/or children. prime Eden Prairie location 3 beds up, and all living facilities on main level. LL has a spacious open feel but cozy, with gas fireplace and plumbed for bar, perfect space for entertaining and everyday family gatherings. Meticulously maintained! 3+ garage with Huge Rear Access Door and back patio. Quick close possible! This home is available as a Rent2Own only, not a traditional lease. If you do not wish to be a homeowner, please search for homes you can lease in 12 mo intervals at 612RentNow.com



Listing Courtesy Of Angela Hively at RE/MAX Results for $445,000.00.

