10124 Kiersten Place
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

10124 Kiersten Place

10124 Kiersten Place · No Longer Available
Location

10124 Kiersten Place, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

BEST HOME IN PRICE RANGE by a long shot!! Just a short walk to Homeward Hills Park! Fantastic Rambler with spacious kitchen, open floor plan, and dramatic vaulted ceilings, that open this home to an abundance of natural sunlight. Beautiful private backyard is perfect for pets and/or children. prime Eden Prairie location 3 beds up, and all living facilities on main level. LL has a spacious open feel but cozy, with gas fireplace and plumbed for bar, perfect space for entertaining and everyday family gatherings. Meticulously maintained! 3+ garage with Huge Rear Access Door and back patio. Quick close possible! This home is available as a Rent2Own only, not a traditional lease. If you do not wish to be a homeowner, please search for homes you can lease in 12 mo intervals at 612RentNow.com

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Angela Hively at RE/MAX Results for $445,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

