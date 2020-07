Amenities

This 4 bedroom detached town-home in Hennepin Village EP. It is a must see!! It has community pool,

two play areas and a beautiful gazebo overlooking the River Valley. The beautiful kitchen featuring

stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and hardwood flooring. The family room has a walkout

to a deck. Upstairs is all 4 bedrooms including the master featuring a master bath , study area and

great sized walk-in closet. This property offers endless features, walking/bike paths.