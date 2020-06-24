All apartments in Eagan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 Cornwallis Ct

821 Cornwallis Court · No Longer Available
Location

821 Cornwallis Court, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Eagan~
This home will be avail 2/15/19.

Spacious split level home featuers updated appliances with open floor plan.
Main level features 2 rooms, full bath, large Living room, kitchen and Formal dining are tiled floors.

Enjoy a open large basement, great space for family room, office area and features a wet bar, 3RD Large bedroom adn 3/4 bath. Utility room, Storage space, Washer and Dryer, water softner.

Spend time in the fully screened porch & deck.
This home is on a corner lot and featuers a big yard.

This home is close to parks, shopping, and award winning ISD 196 Eagan schools.

Pet Policy = Sorry No Cats, Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $50 per month pet rent.

Bonus flat screen tv mounted in living room stays and there are some built-ins in the dining room as you could see in pictures that stay as well.

Income must be 3 times rent
clean background screening and job refrence.
No felonies.

WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE OR SCHEDULE SHOWING
at - WWW. TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have any available units?
821 Cornwallis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 821 Cornwallis Ct have?
Some of 821 Cornwallis Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Cornwallis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
821 Cornwallis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Cornwallis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Cornwallis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct offer parking?
Yes, 821 Cornwallis Ct offers parking.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Cornwallis Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have a pool?
No, 821 Cornwallis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have accessible units?
No, 821 Cornwallis Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Cornwallis Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Cornwallis Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 Cornwallis Ct has units with air conditioning.
