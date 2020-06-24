821 Cornwallis Ct

Amenities
Eagan~
This home will be avail 2/15/19.
Spacious split level home featuers updated appliances with open floor plan.
Main level features 2 rooms, full bath, large Living room, kitchen and Formal dining are tiled floors.
Enjoy a open large basement, great space for family room, office area and features a wet bar, 3RD Large bedroom adn 3/4 bath. Utility room, Storage space, Washer and Dryer, water softner.
Spend time in the fully screened porch & deck.
This home is on a corner lot and featuers a big yard.
This home is close to parks, shopping, and award winning ISD 196 Eagan schools.
Pet Policy = Sorry No Cats, Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $50 per month pet rent.
Bonus flat screen tv mounted in living room stays and there are some built-ins in the dining room as you could see in pictures that stay as well.
Income must be 3 times rent
clean background screening and job refrence.
No felonies.
WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED IN RENT.
PLEASE APPLY ONLINE OR SCHEDULE SHOWING
at - WWW. TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM