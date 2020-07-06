All apartments in Eagan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2114 Cedar Grove Trail

2114 Cedar Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Cedar Grove Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46563780eb ----
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the western side of Eagan close to County road 13 for very easy commuting to area local businesses. Walk up to beautiful covered entryway to find yourself in an upscale town home featuring all the amenities. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sold granite counter tops including a granite island perfect for the discriminating chef. Additional features in the features 9 foot ceilings with tall cherry cabinets, walk in pantry, hardwood flooring and wood blinds.

The exterior is beautiful landscaped with stone retaining walls in the back yard and beautiful day lilies lining the side of the home. A large deck completes the back yard, and with the association taking care of the yard work, you can relax and enjoy this beautiful home.

Available: May 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 1 under 35 lbs. - $500 pet deposit

Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant
Utilities Included: Snow Removal and Lawn Care Included.
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have any available units?
2114 Cedar Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have?
Some of 2114 Cedar Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Cedar Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Cedar Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Cedar Grove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Cedar Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2114 Cedar Grove Trail has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
