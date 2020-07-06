2114 Cedar Grove Trail

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the western side of Eagan close to County road 13 for very easy commuting to area local businesses. Walk up to beautiful covered entryway to find yourself in an upscale town home featuring all the amenities. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sold granite counter tops including a granite island perfect for the discriminating chef. Additional features in the features 9 foot ceilings with tall cherry cabinets, walk in pantry, hardwood flooring and wood blinds.



The exterior is beautiful landscaped with stone retaining walls in the back yard and beautiful day lilies lining the side of the home. A large deck completes the back yard, and with the association taking care of the yard work, you can relax and enjoy this beautiful home.



Available: May 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 1 under 35 lbs. - $500 pet deposit



Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant

Utilities Included: Snow Removal and Lawn Care Included.

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



