All apartments in Deephaven
Find more places like 19125 Ramsey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deephaven, MN
/
19125 Ramsey Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

19125 Ramsey Road

19125 Ramsey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19125 Ramsey Road, Deephaven, MN 55391

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
courtyard
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e52edc090 ---- - *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE* | NO PETS | - This charming and clean single family home is nestled in a private upscale neighborhood. Highly awarded Minnetonka School District K-12. Walk your kids to Deephaven Elementary (.4 miles away), or ride your bikes on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail, which goes right to Minnetonka East Middle, Minnetonka High School District. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level. All UTILITIES are included in rent, which includes internet and lawn care. NO pets or smokers. Furnished rental with a lease term availability from TODAY to May 31st, 2019. Deeded lake access to Carson's Bay on Lake Minnetonka. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. Check out the Video Tour which was taken on my GoPro and is in 1080P 60FPS along with some Drone footage of the beach. Link = https://youtu.be/Z0WbIgqqxIo Additional questions can be directed to Jim: 612-567-1951

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19125 Ramsey Road have any available units?
19125 Ramsey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deephaven, MN.
What amenities does 19125 Ramsey Road have?
Some of 19125 Ramsey Road's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19125 Ramsey Road currently offering any rent specials?
19125 Ramsey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19125 Ramsey Road pet-friendly?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deephaven.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road offer parking?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road does not offer parking.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road have a pool?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road does not have a pool.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road have accessible units?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19125 Ramsey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19125 Ramsey Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19125 Ramsey Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deephaven Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNExcelsior, MNChanhassen, MNChaska, MNHopkins, MNVictoria, MNShakopee, MN
Golden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNPrior Lake, MNSavage, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNRichfield, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNRogers, MNWaconia, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities