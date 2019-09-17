19125 Ramsey Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e52edc090 ---- - *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE* | NO PETS | - This charming and clean single family home is nestled in a private upscale neighborhood. Highly awarded Minnetonka School District K-12. Walk your kids to Deephaven Elementary (.4 miles away), or ride your bikes on the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail, which goes right to Minnetonka East Middle, Minnetonka High School District. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level. All UTILITIES are included in rent, which includes internet and lawn care. NO pets or smokers. Furnished rental with a lease term availability from TODAY to May 31st, 2019. Deeded lake access to Carson's Bay on Lake Minnetonka. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. Check out the Video Tour which was taken on my GoPro and is in 1080P 60FPS along with some Drone footage of the beach. Link = https://youtu.be/Z0WbIgqqxIo Additional questions can be directed to Jim: 612-567-1951