Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

6160 Florida Ave N Available 10/01/19 3 Br / 2 Ba Home w/ Hdwd Flrs, Fenced Yd & Attached 2-Car Garage in Crystal! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



Located on a corner lot in Crystal near Hwy 81/Bottineau Blvd & 63rd Ave with parks and walking trails nearby as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment!



This split level home has a spacious eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and an open layout that walks out to your private backyard deck. The spacious living room features gorgeous hardwood floors. The master bedroom and second bedroom complete the upper level. The lower level has a large family room complete with a study area and a third bedroom and second bathroom. Enjoy the beautiful weather on your deck in privacy with a fenced in backyard! Washer/dryer and a 2 car attached garage included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No pets.



To schedule a showing call/txt: 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4234507)