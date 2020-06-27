All apartments in Crystal
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

6160 Florida Ave N

6160 Florida Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6160 Florida Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55428
Skyway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
6160 Florida Ave N Available 10/01/19 3 Br / 2 Ba Home w/ Hdwd Flrs, Fenced Yd & Attached 2-Car Garage in Crystal! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Located on a corner lot in Crystal near Hwy 81/Bottineau Blvd & 63rd Ave with parks and walking trails nearby as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment!

This split level home has a spacious eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and an open layout that walks out to your private backyard deck. The spacious living room features gorgeous hardwood floors. The master bedroom and second bedroom complete the upper level. The lower level has a large family room complete with a study area and a third bedroom and second bathroom. Enjoy the beautiful weather on your deck in privacy with a fenced in backyard! Washer/dryer and a 2 car attached garage included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No pets.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4234507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 Florida Ave N have any available units?
6160 Florida Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
What amenities does 6160 Florida Ave N have?
Some of 6160 Florida Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 Florida Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6160 Florida Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 Florida Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6160 Florida Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6160 Florida Ave N offers parking.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6160 Florida Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N have a pool?
No, 6160 Florida Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6160 Florida Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 Florida Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 Florida Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6160 Florida Ave N has units with air conditioning.
