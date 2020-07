Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

5649 Perry Ave. N. Available 07/01/20 2BR/2BA Single Family House - Crystal - Cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Crystal. 2 Bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Beautiful hardwood floors, lower level partially finished with 3/4 bath, and newer washer and dryer. Fenced in yard and detached two car garage. Pets allowed. Available July 1, 2020



*Note: this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE4065117)