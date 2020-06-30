All apartments in Crystal
2910 Louisiana Ave N
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

2910 Louisiana Ave N

2910 Louisiana Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Louisiana Avenue North, Crystal, MN 55427
Valley Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in Crystal features 1160 square feet is available 12/1/19! Open concept living space with kitchen including a dishwasher. Kitchen flooring to be replaced. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1350) (Security Deposit: $1350) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have any available units?
2910 Louisiana Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal, MN.
Is 2910 Louisiana Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Louisiana Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Louisiana Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Louisiana Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N offer parking?
No, 2910 Louisiana Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Louisiana Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have a pool?
No, 2910 Louisiana Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2910 Louisiana Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Louisiana Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2910 Louisiana Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2910 Louisiana Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

