2910 Louisiana Ave N

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in Crystal features 1160 square feet is available 12/1/19! Open concept living space with kitchen including a dishwasher. Kitchen flooring to be replaced. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1350) (Security Deposit: $1350) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.