valley place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
124 Apartments for rent in Valley Place, Crystal, MN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
LouAnn Terrace is the perfect fit for those seeking a pet-friendly and smoke-free option in New Hope, MN. Combine tranquil suburban living with the excitement of the big city only a short bus ride away.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Pl Apt 3
7225 Valley Place, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Valley Place
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
43 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
30 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
$1,081
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, large kitchens with separate dining areas, and bathrooms with double sink vanities and separate bath/shower area. Located one mile from Highway 169 and Highway 100.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heathers Estates
2900 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
Heathers Estates Senior Living - Property Id: 311251 The Heathers Estates is a 55+ senior community providing Independent Living services to seniors. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We are located in Crystal, Minnesota.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Place
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
25 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West, Plymouth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,498
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1239 sqft
Welcome to the luxury apartment home of your dreams. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to taking care of each & every resident.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,246
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,201
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1000 sqft
Features convenient floor plans with amenities like a cooking range, extra storage room and private balconies. A pet-friendly community that has underground garages and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
33 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,353
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1082 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,424
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,275
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments one mile from Highway 169 and close to downtown bus line. Third-floor units have wood burning fireplaces, and all units have dining areas and spacious kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,241
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,082
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
15 Units Available
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pebble Creek North in Brooklyn Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
