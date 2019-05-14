All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 9487 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
9487 92nd St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

9487 92nd St

9487 92nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9487 92nd Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9487 92nd St Available 08/01/19 Spacious Home w/ Hdwd Flrs, Whirlpool Tub, Fenced Back Yard, & 3-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Located in Cottage Grove on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from shopping and parks near 90th St S. & Jergen Ave.

This spacious multi-level home boasts an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, large formal dining room with a walkout patio, two living rooms, large bedrooms, whirlpool tub, hardwood floors and carpet. It also has an attached and heated over-sized 3-car garage, and a fenced-in yard. Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. Pets considered.

To schedule a showing call/txt 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE4828759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9487 92nd St have any available units?
9487 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9487 92nd St have?
Some of 9487 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9487 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
9487 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9487 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9487 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 9487 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 9487 92nd St offers parking.
Does 9487 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9487 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9487 92nd St have a pool?
Yes, 9487 92nd St has a pool.
Does 9487 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 9487 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9487 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9487 92nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9487 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9487 92nd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNWest St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNOakdale, MNHudson, WI
North St. Paul, MNLakeville, MNLittle Canada, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNStillwater, MNFalcon Heights, MNShoreview, MNRichfield, MNSt. Anthony, MNNew Brighton, MNHugo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities