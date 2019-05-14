Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9487 92nd St Available 08/01/19 Spacious Home w/ Hdwd Flrs, Whirlpool Tub, Fenced Back Yard, & 3-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



Located in Cottage Grove on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from shopping and parks near 90th St S. & Jergen Ave.



This spacious multi-level home boasts an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, large formal dining room with a walkout patio, two living rooms, large bedrooms, whirlpool tub, hardwood floors and carpet. It also has an attached and heated over-sized 3-car garage, and a fenced-in yard. Washer/dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care & snow removal. Pets considered.



To schedule a showing call/txt 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com



(RLNE4828759)