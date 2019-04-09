7274 Janero Avenue South

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/09/2019



Beautiful Traditional 2 story home in a great neighborhood. You will love the eat-in kitchen w/ ample cabinet & counter space. There is a formal dining room & an informal dining area off of the kitchen. 3 bedrooms on 1 level for your convenience! There is all new carpet & paint throughout the home. The finished basement has a large crawl space for storage. There is a large sport court in the backyard & a playground. There is also a large shed in back for all yard supplies. Much more to see!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.