Cottage Grove, MN
7274 Janero Avenue South
Last updated April 9 2019 at 12:18 AM

7274 Janero Avenue South

7274 Janero Avenue South
Location

7274 Janero Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/09/2019

Beautiful Traditional 2 story home in a great neighborhood. You will love the eat-in kitchen w/ ample cabinet & counter space. There is a formal dining room & an informal dining area off of the kitchen. 3 bedrooms on 1 level for your convenience! There is all new carpet & paint throughout the home. The finished basement has a large crawl space for storage. There is a large sport court in the backyard & a playground. There is also a large shed in back for all yard supplies. Much more to see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

