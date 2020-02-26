All apartments in Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove, MN
6862 Meadow Grass Lane
Last updated February 26 2020

6862 Meadow Grass Lane

6862 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

6862 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious *3Bed*2Bath town home Cottage Grove Available Feb 10 - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhome has open floor plan and has been well-maintained. Three levels: LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet. Laundry room and garage access. MAIN LEVEL-Dining room, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, 3/4 bath, and one bedroom/office. UPPER LEVEL-Two nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans, full bath, and hall closet. Over 1500 square feet. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. One small pet ok. MUST SEE. Available for move in anytime between Feb 10 - Apr 1, 2020

(RLNE4144950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

