Cottage Grove, MN
6086 Summit Curve S
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

6086 Summit Curve S

6086 Summit Curve South · No Longer Available
Location

6086 Summit Curve South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious 4 Bed / 6 Bath Home w/ Gourmet Kitch, Hardwood Flrs, Huge Deck, Spacious Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

This beautiful home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and kitchen to die for! There are cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. The living room is open and airy with vaulted ceilings and generous windows. The spacious deck looks out over the lush back yard with a patio, tranquil pond and fire pit. The large master bedroom features an en suite with a jetted tub and a walk-in closet. There is also an enormous bonus/rec room in the basement, which walks out to the patio. With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 4,000 sq ft, this home has a lot to offer!

Call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing today!

(RLNE5098537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6086 Summit Curve S have any available units?
6086 Summit Curve S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6086 Summit Curve S have?
Some of 6086 Summit Curve S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6086 Summit Curve S currently offering any rent specials?
6086 Summit Curve S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6086 Summit Curve S pet-friendly?
No, 6086 Summit Curve S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S offer parking?
Yes, 6086 Summit Curve S offers parking.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6086 Summit Curve S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S have a pool?
Yes, 6086 Summit Curve S has a pool.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S have accessible units?
No, 6086 Summit Curve S does not have accessible units.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6086 Summit Curve S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6086 Summit Curve S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6086 Summit Curve S has units with air conditioning.
