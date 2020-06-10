All apartments in Coon Rapids
9106 Butternut St NW
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

9106 Butternut St NW

9106 Butternut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Coon Rapids
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

9106 Butternut Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b62d53205a ---- Beautiful end unit 3bed/2ba townhome. Rare 3 bedroom floor plan w/main floor bedroom and bath, upper level has Jack and Jill master suite w/walk in closets. Washer/dryer in unit on upper level. Open floor plan with large living/dining area, gas fireplace, walk out deck with mature trees in a private setting. 2 car attached garage, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 10, 610, and 94. Pet friendly with non refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. RUBS is a shared utility billing system for water, sewer, and trash and is billed quarterly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Butternut St NW have any available units?
9106 Butternut St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 9106 Butternut St NW have?
Some of 9106 Butternut St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Butternut St NW currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Butternut St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Butternut St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Butternut St NW is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW offer parking?
Yes, 9106 Butternut St NW offers parking.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9106 Butternut St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW have a pool?
No, 9106 Butternut St NW does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW have accessible units?
No, 9106 Butternut St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Butternut St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9106 Butternut St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9106 Butternut St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

