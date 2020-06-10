9106 Butternut St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b62d53205a ---- Beautiful end unit 3bed/2ba townhome. Rare 3 bedroom floor plan w/main floor bedroom and bath, upper level has Jack and Jill master suite w/walk in closets. Washer/dryer in unit on upper level. Open floor plan with large living/dining area, gas fireplace, walk out deck with mature trees in a private setting. 2 car attached garage, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 10, 610, and 94. Pet friendly with non refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. RUBS is a shared utility billing system for water, sewer, and trash and is billed quarterly.