3556 131st Ln NW

Affordable 2bd town home in a great neighborhood, available july 01 $1299/mo* - Coon Rapids 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage town home available July 01:

$1299.00/mo*

$1348.00 deposit

Small dog allowed if additional pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



No Cats Allowed



