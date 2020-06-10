All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

3556 131st Ln NW

3556 131st Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3556 131st Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Affordable 2bd town home in a great neighborhood, available july 01 $1299/mo* - Coon Rapids 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage town home available July 01:
$1299.00/mo*
$1348.00 deposit
Small dog allowed if additional pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4905083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 131st Ln NW have any available units?
3556 131st Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 3556 131st Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
3556 131st Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 131st Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 131st Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 3556 131st Ln NW offers parking.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3556 131st Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW have a pool?
No, 3556 131st Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 3556 131st Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 131st Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3556 131st Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3556 131st Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
