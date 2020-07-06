All apartments in Coon Rapids
Home
/
Coon Rapids, MN
/
10141 Sycamore Street Northwest
10141 Sycamore Street Northwest

10141 Sycamore Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10141 Sycamore Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bed and 1 bath SFH located in Coon Rapids is available now!! Home features 1284 sq ft with nonconforming bed, garage, laundry!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1695) (Security Deposit: $1695) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery. TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have any available units?
10141 Sycamore Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
Is 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10141 Sycamore Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10141 Sycamore Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

