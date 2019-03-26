All apartments in Columbia Heights
4906 Jackson St North East
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:36 PM

4906 Jackson St North East

4906 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Jackson Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, 2 car garage, washer & dryer, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4906 Jackson St NE Columbia Heights MN 55421

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Jackson St North East have any available units?
4906 Jackson St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4906 Jackson St North East have?
Some of 4906 Jackson St North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Jackson St North East currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Jackson St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Jackson St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Jackson St North East is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Jackson St North East offers parking.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 Jackson St North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East have a pool?
No, 4906 Jackson St North East does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East have accessible units?
No, 4906 Jackson St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Jackson St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 Jackson St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 Jackson St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
