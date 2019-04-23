All apartments in Columbia Heights
Find more places like 4229 Central Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia Heights, MN
/
4229 Central Avenue Northeast
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:53 PM

4229 Central Avenue Northeast

4229 Central Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia Heights
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4229 Central Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Reservoir Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This one bedroom apartment is available now and in excellent condition and previously renovated before our current tenants.

The building has Free Wifi provided by the owner!

It is located just off Central Ave on the bus line and parking is included. Heat is paid and Laundry is coin operated in the building. A small storage space is also included in the rent.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4229 Central Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 4229 Central Avenue Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Central Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Central Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Central Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Central Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Central Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Columbia Heights 1 BedroomsColumbia Heights 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Heights 3 BedroomsColumbia Heights Apartments with Parking
Columbia Heights Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities