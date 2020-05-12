All apartments in Columbia Heights
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

4041 Hayes St NE

4041 Hayes Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Hayes Street Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in prime location of Columbia Heights.The home is witihin minutes of the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center, Silver Lake which has a wonderful beach and park area, and also the wonderful Tasty Pizza-Hangar 45. This home is all one level- perfect for little ones just learning to walk. Also has a wonderful backyard for those summer night cook outs. There's a large detached 2 car garage- perfect for extra storage and cars.

$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.
Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years
Call Maximize Property Management today and schedule your private tour with us.
612-825-8888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Hayes St NE have any available units?
4041 Hayes St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 4041 Hayes St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Hayes St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Hayes St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4041 Hayes St NE does offer parking.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE have a pool?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE have accessible units?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 Hayes St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 Hayes St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
