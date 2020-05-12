4041 Hayes St NE

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in prime location of Columbia Heights.The home is witihin minutes of the Silver Lake Village Shopping Center, Silver Lake which has a wonderful beach and park area, and also the wonderful Tasty Pizza-Hangar 45. This home is all one level- perfect for little ones just learning to walk. Also has a wonderful backyard for those summer night cook outs. There's a large detached 2 car garage- perfect for extra storage and cars.



$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.

Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years

Call Maximize Property Management today and schedule your private tour with us.

612-825-8888