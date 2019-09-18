All apartments in Columbia Heights
1417 43rd Avenue NE

1417 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1417 43rd Avenue Northeast, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Reservoir Hills

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 level, 3 bed + office townhome- Columbia Heights!

This spacious unit has an open concept floor plan with lots of space and storage.
If location is important-you'll have easy access to Central Ave (Hwy 65) and 694, close to walking and trails, parks, & shopping.
5 min drive to Target, Walgreens, CVS, Menards, and multiple restaurants.
Comes with attached garage!
Sorry no pets allowed

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Gas/electric/water/sewer/trash/snow removal
Utilities paid by owner-Lawn
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to your browser to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/3347a87090

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have any available units?
1417 43rd Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia Heights, MN.
Is 1417 43rd Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1417 43rd Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 43rd Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia Heights.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1417 43rd Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 43rd Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 43rd Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
