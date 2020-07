Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Gorgeous 4 bedroom house! - Beautiful 4 bedroom house in NE Minneapolis! This house is a great location! Only 6-8mins from so many neat restaurants/bars NE Minneapolis has to offer!



The house features a huge fenced in backyard, great hardwood floors, updated bathroom, updated kitchen, and much more!! This won't last long, so book a showing a now!



Elite Property Management Group

7634452639



