Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON IN MAY! Great cottage style home with expansive yard. In addition to an oversized garage, this home has lush carpets and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is a galley style with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with great closets. Also features a finished basement and bonus room upstairs. This one is not one to miss!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.