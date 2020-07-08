All apartments in Chaska
Location

839 Ravoux Road, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.

The main level of this town home features a spacious Living Room, Kitchen, Informal Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath and Walkout from the Living Room that leads out to a Large Deck overlooking the back yard area. The Finished Lower Level includes a Large Family Room with another Walkout that leads out to a Patio and back yard. There is also another Bath on the Lower Level, Laundry and the 3rd Bedroom. Conveniently located close to highway access and retail.

This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.

This home has 1809 FSF and is available now for showings and a June 1st move in.

Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.

For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Ravoux Cir have any available units?
839 Ravoux Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 839 Ravoux Cir have?
Some of 839 Ravoux Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Ravoux Cir currently offering any rent specials?
839 Ravoux Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Ravoux Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Ravoux Cir is pet friendly.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir offer parking?
No, 839 Ravoux Cir does not offer parking.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Ravoux Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir have a pool?
No, 839 Ravoux Cir does not have a pool.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir have accessible units?
No, 839 Ravoux Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Ravoux Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Ravoux Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 839 Ravoux Cir has units with air conditioning.

