839 Ravoux Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Vicki Ellefson at vickie@reiprop.com or 612-250-3014.



The main level of this town home features a spacious Living Room, Kitchen, Informal Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath and Walkout from the Living Room that leads out to a Large Deck overlooking the back yard area. The Finished Lower Level includes a Large Family Room with another Walkout that leads out to a Patio and back yard. There is also another Bath on the Lower Level, Laundry and the 3rd Bedroom. Conveniently located close to highway access and retail.



This is an independently owned property and is professionally managed by REI, Real Estate and Property Management Company.



This home has 1809 FSF and is available now for showings and a June 1st move in.



Ask about the utilities tenants are responsible for and the Pet Policy.



For property management in the Twin Cities Minnesota see http://www.reipropertymanagement.com