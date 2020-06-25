Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

821 Braunworth Court Available 02/01/20 - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - - 1,600 Sq. Ft. Middle-Unit Townhome Located in the Clover Ridge Association Maintained Neighborhood. Featuring 2 BR + LOFT, 1.5 BA, and 2 CAR Attached Garage. With an Amazingly HUGE Master Suite AND Loft, Don't Let the Exterior View Deter You From Seeing Just How Spacious This Property Really Is! Additionally, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Decor, and Clean Condition Just Up Its Rental Value! Don't Delay - Schedule a Showing Today!



FOR RENT: 821 Braunworth Ct., Chaska, MN 55318

AVAILABLE: 12/15/19

TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!

APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)

RENT = $1,595/Month

PETS = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee

TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet

OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Water, Trash, Exterior Mx.)

SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!

SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!



No Cats Allowed



