Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

821 Braunworth Court

821 Braunworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

821 Braunworth Court, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
821 Braunworth Court Available 02/01/20 - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE - - 1,600 Sq. Ft. Middle-Unit Townhome Located in the Clover Ridge Association Maintained Neighborhood. Featuring 2 BR + LOFT, 1.5 BA, and 2 CAR Attached Garage. With an Amazingly HUGE Master Suite AND Loft, Don't Let the Exterior View Deter You From Seeing Just How Spacious This Property Really Is! Additionally, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Decor, and Clean Condition Just Up Its Rental Value! Don't Delay - Schedule a Showing Today!

FOR RENT: 821 Braunworth Ct., Chaska, MN 55318
AVAILABLE: 12/15/19
TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $1,595/Month
PETS = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee
TENANT UTILITIES = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Water, Trash, Exterior Mx.)
SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!
SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2602841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Braunworth Court have any available units?
821 Braunworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 821 Braunworth Court have?
Some of 821 Braunworth Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Braunworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
821 Braunworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Braunworth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Braunworth Court is pet friendly.
Does 821 Braunworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 821 Braunworth Court offers parking.
Does 821 Braunworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Braunworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Braunworth Court have a pool?
No, 821 Braunworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 821 Braunworth Court have accessible units?
No, 821 Braunworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Braunworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Braunworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Braunworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Braunworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
