Chaska, MN
207 W 2nd St
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:41 PM

207 W 2nd St

207 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 West 2nd Street, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 BD 1.5 BA home is close to everything you need. Just a short walking distance to parks, bus route, walking trails, eateries, shops and more! East Carver School District. The main floor has living room, dining room, fireplace, kitchen, den/office, walkout to patio, wood floors and plenty of light. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath, built-in cabinets, plenty of light and closet space. The basement is unfinished and has washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage. (RENT: $1,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8. To schedule a showing please copy and paste link - https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W 2nd St have any available units?
207 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 207 W 2nd St have?
Some of 207 W 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
207 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 207 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 207 W 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 207 W 2nd St offers parking.
Does 207 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 W 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 207 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 207 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 207 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 W 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 W 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
