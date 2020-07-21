207 W 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This 3 BD 1.5 BA home is close to everything you need. Just a short walking distance to parks, bus route, walking trails, eateries, shops and more! East Carver School District. The main floor has living room, dining room, fireplace, kitchen, den/office, walkout to patio, wood floors and plenty of light. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath, built-in cabinets, plenty of light and closet space. The basement is unfinished and has washer and dryer. 2 car attached garage. (RENT: $1,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Sorry, no pets. Owner does not participate in section 8. To schedule a showing please copy and paste link - https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery