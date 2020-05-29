All apartments in Chanhassen
Location

890 Pleasant View Road, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming turn of the century farmhouse! Gorgeous private wooded setting! Full of natural light and flexible layout with 2 main floor bedrooms and an upper level suite with full bathroom. Additional 3/4 bath on the main level. Large (600 sf) detached 2 car garage with storage above. Laundry in the lower level with additional storage there as well. Flexible lease options with either 6-8 month lease or a 18 month lease. No pets! Best Deal in Minnetonka Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Pleasant View Road have any available units?
890 Pleasant View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 890 Pleasant View Road have?
Some of 890 Pleasant View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Pleasant View Road currently offering any rent specials?
890 Pleasant View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Pleasant View Road pet-friendly?
No, 890 Pleasant View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road offer parking?
Yes, 890 Pleasant View Road offers parking.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 Pleasant View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road have a pool?
No, 890 Pleasant View Road does not have a pool.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road have accessible units?
No, 890 Pleasant View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 Pleasant View Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Pleasant View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Pleasant View Road does not have units with air conditioning.

