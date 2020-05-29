890 Pleasant View Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming turn of the century farmhouse! Gorgeous private wooded setting! Full of natural light and flexible layout with 2 main floor bedrooms and an upper level suite with full bathroom. Additional 3/4 bath on the main level. Large (600 sf) detached 2 car garage with storage above. Laundry in the lower level with additional storage there as well. Flexible lease options with either 6-8 month lease or a 18 month lease. No pets! Best Deal in Minnetonka Schools!