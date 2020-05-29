890 Pleasant View Road

Charming turn of the century farmhouse! Gorgeous private wooded setting! Full of natural light and flexible layout with 2 main floor bedrooms and an upper level suite with full bathroom. Additional 3/4 bath on the main level. Large (600 sf) detached 2 car garage with storage above. Laundry in the lower level with additional storage there as well. Flexible lease options with either 6-8 month lease or a 18 month lease. No pets! Best Deal in Minnetonka Schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
