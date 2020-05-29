All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 429 Mission Hills Way E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
429 Mission Hills Way E
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

429 Mission Hills Way E

429 Mission Hills Way East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

429 Mission Hills Way East, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Watch Walk Threw Video Here--- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfHwMIq0yrA Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2B/2BA end unit townhome in Chanhassen is available for a 7/1 move in!! Main floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Patio on the side. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electricity Bills. (RENT: $1,650) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,650) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule your showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have any available units?
429 Mission Hills Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
Is 429 Mission Hills Way E currently offering any rent specials?
429 Mission Hills Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Mission Hills Way E pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Mission Hills Way E is pet friendly.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E offer parking?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not offer parking.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have a pool?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not have a pool.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have accessible units?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Mission Hills Way E have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Mission Hills Way E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 2 BedroomsChanhassen Apartments with Garage
Chanhassen Apartments with GymChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University