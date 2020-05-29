429 Mission Hills Way E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Watch Walk Threw Video Here--- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfHwMIq0yrA Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2B/2BA end unit townhome in Chanhassen is available for a 7/1 move in!! Main floor features living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Patio on the side. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electricity Bills. (RENT: $1,650) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,650) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule your showing please EMAIL!!