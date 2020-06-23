All apartments in Chanhassen
Location

2795 Century Circle, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Chanhassen. In close proximity to retail and restaurants!

Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room, 1/2 bath and laundry.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 Century Circle have any available units?
2795 Century Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chanhassen, MN.
What amenities does 2795 Century Circle have?
Some of 2795 Century Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2795 Century Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2795 Century Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 Century Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 Century Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2795 Century Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2795 Century Circle offers parking.
Does 2795 Century Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 Century Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 Century Circle have a pool?
No, 2795 Century Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2795 Century Circle have accessible units?
No, 2795 Century Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 Century Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2795 Century Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2795 Century Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2795 Century Circle has units with air conditioning.
