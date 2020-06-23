2795 Century Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located on a cul-de-sac, in the heart of Chanhassen. In close proximity to retail and restaurants!



Main floor includes kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, family room, 1/2 bath and laundry.



Note: photos are of similar unit.

Non-smoking property.

Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)

Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.