Chanhassen, MN
1831 Koehnen Circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

1831 Koehnen Circle

1831 Koehnen Circle West · (651) 460-9822
Location

1831 Koehnen Circle West, Chanhassen, MN 55331

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3754 sqft

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and great cabinet space. Generous sized bedrooms, shared laundry and a 2-car garage completes this lower level rental home. All utilities except phone and cable are included in the rent! What a deal! Lower level is 1,786 square feet; upper level is owner-occupied. Close to downtown Excelsior and just minutes from Lake Minnetonka.

*Not participating in the section 8 program. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have any available units?
1831 Koehnen Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1831 Koehnen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Koehnen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Koehnen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chanhassen.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Koehnen Circle does offer parking.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have a pool?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Koehnen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Koehnen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
