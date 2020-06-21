1831 Koehnen Circle

Amenities

garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Looking for a new place to call home? This two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental home in the Minnetonka School District will not disappoint. Large open family room with wonderful views of the fabulous, luscious green backyard. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and great cabinet space. Generous sized bedrooms, shared laundry and a 2-car garage completes this lower level rental home. All utilities except phone and cable are included in the rent! What a deal! Lower level is 1,786 square feet; upper level is owner-occupied. Close to downtown Excelsior and just minutes from Lake Minnetonka.



*Not participating in the section 8 program. No Pets.