8457 Emery Parkway N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances. Rare to find large kitchen with tons of cabinets, counter tops, island, SS appliances open to dining room and living room with cozy fireplace and sliding door to deck. Spacious master with bay window and walk-in closet. Bright low level with full size window is great for family or exercise room. Unusual for town home extra wide and long garage. In walking distance to target, cub, lifetime and beautiful Elm Creek Park with biking or walking trails.