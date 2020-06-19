All apartments in Champlin
8457 Emery Parkway N

8457 Emery North Parkway · (952) 220-4252
Location

8457 Emery North Parkway, Champlin, MN 55316

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2057 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Available July 1st. South facing 3BR, 4BA town home filled with natural light offers 3 bedrooms on one level, open floor plan. maple woodwork, high ceilings, newer carpet, paint, kitchen and laundry appliances. Rare to find large kitchen with tons of cabinets, counter tops, island, SS appliances open to dining room and living room with cozy fireplace and sliding door to deck. Spacious master with bay window and walk-in closet. Bright low level with full size window is great for family or exercise room. Unusual for town home extra wide and long garage. In walking distance to target, cub, lifetime and beautiful Elm Creek Park with biking or walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have any available units?
8457 Emery Parkway N has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8457 Emery Parkway N have?
Some of 8457 Emery Parkway N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8457 Emery Parkway N currently offering any rent specials?
8457 Emery Parkway N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 Emery Parkway N pet-friendly?
No, 8457 Emery Parkway N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champlin.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N offer parking?
Yes, 8457 Emery Parkway N does offer parking.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8457 Emery Parkway N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have a pool?
No, 8457 Emery Parkway N does not have a pool.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have accessible units?
No, 8457 Emery Parkway N does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8457 Emery Parkway N has units with dishwashers.
Does 8457 Emery Parkway N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8457 Emery Parkway N does not have units with air conditioning.
