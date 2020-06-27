All apartments in Champlin
13000 Valley Forge Lane N

13000 Valley Forge Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

13000 Valley Forge Lane North, Champlin, MN 55316

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13000 Valley Forge Lane N Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Avail Mid Aug 1st, Video Tour - The pictures of this home were taking before our current tenant moved in last year, the video tour is on the Guardian Property Management Website. The home had a complete renovation inside, new siding, and utilities including new AC/Furnace.

We would prefer a 2 or 3 year lease.

The main level of the home has an open living room and kitchen area as well as a walk out to the new back deck.

There is a full bath in the master as well as a very large closet, the second bedrooms is also on the first floor and has a bath across the hall.

Downstairs you find two more bedrooms and a bath. There is also an office and family room.

The home has a two car garage included in the rent. As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn and snow removal and all utilities.

Dogs are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Sorry No Cats)

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4992363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have any available units?
13000 Valley Forge Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champlin, MN.
What amenities does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have?
Some of 13000 Valley Forge Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13000 Valley Forge Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
13000 Valley Forge Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 Valley Forge Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N offers parking.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have a pool?
No, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have accessible units?
No, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13000 Valley Forge Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13000 Valley Forge Lane N has units with air conditioning.
