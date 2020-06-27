Amenities

13000 Valley Forge Lane N Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, Avail Mid Aug 1st, Video Tour - The pictures of this home were taking before our current tenant moved in last year, the video tour is on the Guardian Property Management Website. The home had a complete renovation inside, new siding, and utilities including new AC/Furnace.



We would prefer a 2 or 3 year lease.



The main level of the home has an open living room and kitchen area as well as a walk out to the new back deck.



There is a full bath in the master as well as a very large closet, the second bedrooms is also on the first floor and has a bath across the hall.



Downstairs you find two more bedrooms and a bath. There is also an office and family room.



The home has a two car garage included in the rent. As a tenant you will be responsible for lawn and snow removal and all utilities.



Dogs are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Sorry No Cats)



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



No Cats Allowed



